Uzodimma, Ubah, Others In Closed-Door Meeting With Ganduje

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, his Nasarawa State counterpart, Abdullahi Sule; Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni; Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, and two former Anambra governorship candidates, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and Uche Ekwunife, are currently having a closed-door meeting with the leadership of the All Progressives Congress.

The APC big wigs, who arrived at the secretariat at about 12:30 pm on Wednesday, were warmly received by the National Chairman of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, before they commenced the meeting.

Andy Uba, a former Anambra South Senator and chieftain of the party, was also part of the delegation.

A source at the secretariat who spoke with Punch disclosed that the ruling party is trying to reform and restructure Anambra APC to become vibrant ahead of the next governorship, presidential, and National Assembly elections.

“From what we heard, the NWC, in conjunction with the APC governors, are trying to model the Anambra political structure and machination in a similar way as the Rivers chapter. There are also whispers that the new APC structure may be handed over to Senator Ubah and Ekwunife,” the source explained.

The political roundtable comes barely one week after Anambra APC formally welcomed Ubah, Ekwunife, and their supporters into the party.

It was the first time Ubah would visit the APC fold in Anambra after joining the APC on October 12.