I Am Compiling Names Of All Women I’ve Slept With Since 1970 – Francis Van-Lare Reveals

Nigerian-American businessman, Francis Van-Lare, has announced his intention to compile and release a list, complete with names and photos, of women he has been intimate with since 1970.

Van-Lare has already shared the story of his first encounter with a woman named Felicia, emphasizing that the compiled list will be ready by December 7.

He encourages those who have shared intimate moments with him to reach out if their names are not included, as he is open to editing the list.

The revelation was made through a Facebook post on Wednesday, December 6, where Van-Lare hinted at sharing details about his past encounters.

“I am compiling the names of all the women I have poied since 1970 . The first one is Felicia and I published her story on my wall. She even got my mum fired because she will not give her kpekus to the Doctor who owned the hospital they both worked and the Doctor was mad that it was small me that she chose to poi,” he said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, December 6.

Story continues below advertisement



“Have your data ready Dec 7 and you see their names and photos. If I have poied you and you do not see your name on the list please inbox me to edit it and add your name. If your poi was memorable then I will add it.”