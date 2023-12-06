Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 6th December 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 5th December, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1160 and sell at N1165 on Tuesday 5th December 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1160 Selling Rate N1165

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 951 Selling Rate 952

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The naira saw an appreciation, reaching N837.77 against the dollar at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), the official exchange rate platform in Nigeria.

This new rate marks a 9.64 per cent increase from the previous rate of N927.19 per dollar, recorded last Friday.

According to data from FMDQ Securities Exchange, which manages the official foreign exchange trading in Nigeria, the naira experienced a fluctuating day, hitting an intra-day high of N1,021 and a low of N701.

The opening rate for the day was N814.50, closing at N837.77 against the dollar.

At the parallel market, the naira traded for N1,170, against the dollar.