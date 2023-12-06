Akeredolu: Your Sinister Move To Obtain Governorship Through The Back Door Will Be Resisted – Group Warns Aiyedatiwa

A socio-political group, Ondo State Redemption Initiative (OSRI) has advised the deputy governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to caution his supporters against exploiting the health status of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Speaking via a statement on Wednesday in Akure, the group’s president, Adebayo Ogunsanmi insisted that Akeredolu’s health condition must not be used to push his deputy’s political ambition.

They lamented that the rumour of the alleged forging of the governor’s signature is worrisome.

OSRI claimed that Aiyedatiwa’s supporters have successfully come up with a non-existent cabal.

They noted that certain personalities have ceaselessly alleged that a certain group they tagged ‘cabal,’ which they have not named, have been siphoning the state treasury without any proof.

The group, therefore, accused the Deputy Governor of fighting a proxy war through his supporters, especially the Ondo Liberation Initiative (OLI) headed by Prince Biyi Poroye and Johnson Alabi.

The group said: “We have said earlier that Aiyedatiwa has recruited some lawyers to push for the enforcement of doctrine of necessity that will make the Deputy Governor the Acting Governor.

“We want to let the people of Ondo State and Nigeria know that the sinister move by Aiyedatiwa cohorts to get the governorship through the back door will be resisted by good and peace-loving people of the State.

“Let it be made known that it is inhuman to weaponize a personal condition. We should not lose humanity in the face of daunting odds like the supporters of Aiyedatiwa are doing.”