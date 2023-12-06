AC Milan Reach Agreement With Juan Miranda

Italian Serie A giants, AC Milan, have reached an agreement to sign Spanish youngster, Juan Miranda in 2024.

Juan Miranda and AC Milan have already agreed on personal terms and all aspects of the deal have been concluded.

According to Italian journalist, Matteo Moretto, quoted by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the deal Miranda agreed with AC Milan will last until June 30, 2028.

The two experts confirmed that AC Milan have agreed to pay Juan Miranda’s current club, Real Betis, about €2 million in January for the services of the 23-year-old Spanish left-back. The Italian side agreed to pay the amount even though the defender’s current contract with his present side will expire in June 2024.

While Juan Miranda is anticipated to join AC Millan next summer, he has been a prominent figure at Real Betis even though he is one of the youngest at the club.

The youngster has played in 10 out of the 15 Spanish La Liga games Real Betis has played so far this season. He has recorded just an assist and received three yellow cards.

Juan Miranda started his football journey at Real Betis Football Academy before he moved to the FC Barcelona youth team in 2014.

He gained promotion to FC Barcelona’s senior team on June 31, 2020, and went on loan to Real Betis on October 5, 2020. He returned to his childhood club, Real Bertis, on a free transfer on July 1, 2021.