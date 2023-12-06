10 Beautiful Places In Nigeria You Can Spend Your Christmas Holiday

With just a few days before the Christmas celebration, planning a vacation with friends, family, and loved ones is essential as it offers more opportunities to bond and have amazing adventures.

Everyone wishes to explore other parts of the world during the festive holiday, but sometimes the weather conditions, financial constraints and other factors make it impossible.

However, in this article, Naija News highlights ten beautiful and cost-friendly places in Nigeria where you can spend this Christmas and New Year celebration with your family.

1. Obudu Mountain Resort, Cross River State: This is known as Africa’s finest and one of the most beautiful places in Nigeria. The resort is in Cross River State’s highlands and deep tropical forests.

Obudu has rich natural vegetation and a picturesque view, and it is also becoming popular amongst tourists from around Nigeria and Africa.

2. Lekki Conservation Centre, Lagos State: LCC is a fantastic and nature-filled spot to hang out and picnic with friends and family. Some of the fun highlights include thrilling experiences on the longest canopy walkway in Africa, the famous 95-year-old giant tortoise, a giant chess board, nature-filled scenery with animals and plants, among others.

3. Ikogosi Warm Springs, Ekiti State: Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort & Conference Center is a haven of natural elegance and tropical luxury nestled in the enchanting town of Ikogosi in Ekiti State, southwestern Nigeria.

Flowing abreast of the warm spring is another cold spring which does not mix.

4. Nike Arts Gallery, Lagos State: Located in the Elegushi area of Lekki, the four-storey building showcases creative art pieces and a textile museum. The state-of-the-art gallery is estimated to have 7,000 art pieces by various artists and curators.

5. Yankari Game Reserve, Bauchi State: Yankari Game Reserve is a large wildlife park and former National Park located in northeastern Nigeria’s south-central part of Bauchi State. It is home to several natural warm water springs.

6. Wonderland Amusement Park, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja: This is a 330,000 square meters ultra-modern park in Nigeria’s federal capital. Wonderland Amusement Park is unarguably the biggest and most equipped park in Nigeria. It offers leisure gardens for visitors’ recreation, rides, and a fantastic arcade.

7. Oguta Lake Resort, Imo state: Also known as the lake of treasure, Oguta Lake Resort is in Oguta, a quiet town about a 30-minute drive from the ever-busy capital of Imo State, Owerri.

The striking part about this park is the confluence of the Oguta Lake, which is blue, and the muddy Ulasi River, both of which maintain their unique colours. Even trying to mix the two by scooping water from one to another will only leave a stain for a short while.

8. Idanre Hills, Ondo State: Idanre Hills has a beautiful landscape in Idanre Akure, Ondo State. It is believed that it takes 682 steps to reach the top of the hill.

9. Gurara Waterfalls, Niger State: Gurara Waterfalls is located in Gurara, a local government area of Niger State, North Central Nigeria. The waterfall is approximately 30 metres in height, and it lies on the Gurara River along the Suleja-Minna Road.

10. Tarkwa Bay, Lagos State: Tarkwa Bay is surrounded by crystal clear water, a sandy beach and a warm atmosphere.

Tarkwa Bay is the best place to experience exciting activities such as water skiing, jet skiing, boat cruising or having a picnic on the beach.

