UK Introduces Tougher Visa Rules, Bars Foreigners From Bringing In Dependents Into The Country

UK Home Secretary, James Cleverly, has proposed new laws to reduce migration in the United Kingdom.

A report by BBC detailed that the UK intends to raise the minimum salary criteria for getting a skilled worker visa, currently set at £26,000, the new barrier will be extended to £38,700.

Naija News reports that Cleverly told parliament on Monday that the previous year’s application of the restrictions may have resulted in a reduction of 300,000 migrants yearly.

“We will ensure people only bring dependents whom they can support financially, by raising the minimum income for family visas to the same threshold as the minimum salary threshold for Skilled Workers, £38,700,” he said.

According to reports, people with health and social care visas will be exempt from the higher wage requirement.

However, overseas caregivers will no longer be permitted to bring dependents, such as their partners and children.

The inference is that until their new spouse earns £38,700, a UK person who marries a non-UK citizen cannot bring them to live in the UK.

The BBC reports that in 2022 there were 745,000 net migrants in the UK, which is the difference between the number of people entering the nation and the number leaving.