Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 5th December, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 5th December 2023.

The Nigerian Army has taken responsibility for Sunday’s Air Strike that left many villagers killed at Tudun Biri village in Kaduna State.

Naija News gathered that the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, stated this at the end of an emergency security meeting on Monday.

The statement reads, “The Kaduna State Government has received briefings on Sunday night’s attack which left several citizens dead and others injured. In a meeting presided over by the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, which had in attendance heads of security agencies, and religious and traditional leaders, the Nigerian Army explained the circumstances which led to the unfortunate and unintended attack.

“The General Officer Commanding One Division Nigerian Army, Major VU Okoro explained that the Nigerian Army was on a routine mission against terrorists but inadvertently affected members of the community.”

It further stated that the deputy governor at the end of the closed-door meeting conveyed condolences of the government and people of Kaduna State to the families that lost their loved ones.

The Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Lanre Issa-Onilu says Nigerians are going through the current hardships because President Bola Tinubu is trying to give them something better.

According to him, those complaining are not being realistic because nothing good comes easy and Nigerians should be ready to pay the sacrifice.

He submitted that the policies and decisions of the current administration which some people view as hardship are only necessary steps needed to make the country great and better for the citizens.

Onilu, who is a former All Progressives Congress (APC) national publicity secretary added that President Tinubu inherited a country with many cracks due to years of neglect and is only trying to pull the old structures down so as to build a more befitting shelter.

He stated that it is better to make sacrifices now and get a better Nigeria than keep on managing the structures and risk a total collapse.

Naija News reports the NOA boss made the submission during an interview with Daily Sun where he urged Nigerians to believe in the process and hold on to the promises of hope made by President Tinubu.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said the Federal Government funded 422 persons out of the 1,411 Nigerians at the ongoing COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Naija News reports that Idris made this known in a statement on Monday following the controversy that greeted the revelation that Nigeria had one of the highest delegations at the conference despite the rising poverty and hunger across the country.

The government said the Nigerian delegation includes government officials, representatives from the private sector, civil society, the voluntary sector, state governments, media, multilateral institutions, representatives of marginalised communities, and many others.

However, Idris said 422 delegates were chosen from the Presidency, National Council on Climate Change, Federal Ministry of Environment, All Ministries, Office of the Vice President, National Assembly, and federal parastatals and agencies.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has queried the rationale behind the reported plans to spend about N15 billion on a new Abuja residence for Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima.

According to him, such development is shocking and shows the leaders of the country are not ready to make necessary sacrifices despite the economic situation in the country.

Naija News recalls the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, had confirmed that N15 billion will be spent for the construction of a new residence for the Vice President.

Wike disclosed this last week Wednesday when he appeared before a House of Representatives Committee to defend the FCT N61.5 billion 2023 Supplementary Budget.

He said the construction of a new residence for the vice president was approved in 2010 by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the cost of N7 billion but that the project was abandoned.

The minister said the current administration has opted to initiate the project’s construction, and the contractor has revised the cost to N15 billion.

According to Wike, an initial sum of N5 billion has been earmarked in the FCT supplementary budget to get the project underway.

Reacting via a statement on his X account on Monday, 4th December, Obi described the plans to spend such an amount on the Vice President’s residence as disheartening.

The former Anambra State Governor noted that the budget for the housing of the Vice President is about the annual salary of about 3000 professors.

The Government of Ondo State has distanced itself from the claims that some cabals are forging the signature of the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Naija News had earlier reported that a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Kayode Ajulo, stated that some government officials of the Ondo State government are signing documents in the name of Governor Akeredolu.

Ajulo made the claim in an interview on Arise Television on Monday.

He noted that the deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa cannot take over from Akeredolu because power has not been transferred to him constitutionally.

Ajulo further stated that this has paved the way for cabals to hijack governance in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Richard Olatunde, however, in reaction to the claim, described the accusation of forging the governor’s signature as “utterly preposterous and ludicrous, stemming solely from the figment of their imagination.”

The Federal Government has said President Bola Tinubu did not speak at the COP 28 Climate Change Summit in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as planned because it was unnecessary.

Naija News reports that President Tinubu was billed to speak at the Summit on Friday alongside other heads of state but did not, which raised questions about the country’s position at the conference.

Speaking with Premium Times on the summit’s sidelines over the weekend, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, said Nigeria is tired of fancy statements and is now more action-oriented.

Tuggar stated that it is not about just giving fancy speeches but actions.

A federal high court, on Monday, convicted four Boko Haram financiers.

The quartet- Modu Aisami, Zana Zarama, Umar Mohammed Bunu Kame- were convicted and handed prison terms, after they pleaded guilty to charges that FG preferred against them during a special trial the Federal High Court held at Dawaki in Abuja.

While the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, led FG’s legal team, the defence counsel was led by the Director, Criminal Justice Department at the Legal Aid Council (LAC), F. A. Bakre.

The defendants, who were docked before Justice Binta Nyako and Justice Emeka Nwite, pleaded for leniency after the charges were separately read to them.

According to the charge filed by the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, DPPF, Mr. M. B. Abubakar, one of the defendants, Aisami, provided funds for the terrorist group by buying food products from them.

Delivering her verdict after the defendant admitted that he was guilty of the allegation, trial Justice Nyako convicted him on counts 2 and 3 of the charge.

The judge convicted the second defendant, Zarama, and sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment for concealing the identity of a Boko Haram member, Modu Sulum.

Justice Nyako held that the jail terms should run from the day the convicts were arrested and remanded in custody.

In his own judgement, Justice Nwite convicted the duo of Mohammed and Kame to 10 years imprisonment.

Even though the trial was held in camera, the AGF, through his Special Assistant Communication & Publicity, Mr. Kamarudeen Ogundele, made details of the proceedings available to newsmen on Monday night.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has slammed President Bola Tinubu over the huge number of Nigerian delegates to the ongoing COP28 Climate Change Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Atiku, in a statement on Sunday by his spokesman, Paul Ibe, stated that Tinubu turned the climate change summit into an Owambe party when Nigerians were demanding integrity and accountability.

The former vice president alleged that Tinubu did not understand nor appreciate the enormity of the economic ruin that the country is facing due to his failed economic policies.

Atiku said the COP28 summit is about improving lives, clean air and water, and healthy food for all people, nature, a safe and secure future, and not for a jamboree party.

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Kayode Ajulo, has expressed disapproval of President Bola Tinubu‘s involvement in resolving the political crisis in Ondo State.

He shared his views during an appearance on Arise Television.

The political turmoil in Ondo State, which has been ongoing for months, seemed to be nearing resolution following President Tinubu’s intervention.

Tinubu had urged conflicting parties to seek peace and maintain the status quo.

Following Tinubu’s intervention, Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa committed to inclusive governance with all commissioners and officials.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Oladiji Olamide, agreed to stop any impeachment proceedings against Aiyedatiwa.

Tinubu’s efforts included meetings with state officials and members of the All Progressives Congress.

In a recent session, the Benue State Assembly took significant actions, suspending four members and confirming the appointment of local government caretaker committees sent by the state government.

The suspended members include Solomon Gyila (representing Gwer West State Constituency), Douglass Akya (representing Makurdi South), Dyako Ashwa (representing Konshisha State Constituency), and Anthony Agom (Okpokwu State Constituency).

During Monday’s session, the House confirmed 21 nominees for local government caretaker committees. However, two nominees from Agatu and Oju Local Government Areas faced rejection.

The rejection motion was initiated by Majority Leader Saater Tiseer and seconded by Peter Ipusu of Katsina-Alaa West State Constituency.

Speaker Aondona Dajo then put the confirmation of the 21 nominees to a voice vote. The House subsequently adjourned its session until Tuesday for further legislative proceedings.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.