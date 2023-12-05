Osun First Lady Reacts To Backlash Over Viral Video Of Police Orderly Wearing Her Jewellery

The First Lady of Osun State, Titilayo Adeleke, has clarified the incident with Police Orderly wearing her jewellery in a video that made rounds online over the weekend.

Naija News reports that the viral video shows the police orderly, picking up earrings and fixing them on Mrs. Adeleke’s ears while she sat on the arm of a couch.

The incident sparked criticism from some netizens who claimed it was an inappropriate use of police resources and a breach of protocol.

However, a statement issued by the First Lady’s Media Assistant, Nofisat Soliu, explained that the incident did not reflect a regular practice, stressing Mrs. Adeleke was attempting to put on her jewellery for an event when she encountered a minor difficulty.

The statement further emphasized there is a standing rule by the Osun Government prohibiting principal officers and top functionaries of the state government from engaging their security details in any domestic or unofficial activities.

According to Soliu, this rule is in place to ensure that police personnel remain focused on their primary duties of maintaining security and upholding public order.

The aide reiterated the Osun government’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and ensuring that all government officials adhere to established protocols.

The First Lady’s media office said, “It is never a practice for police officers within Government House to be involved in such activities.

Story continues below advertisement



“We wish to inform the public that there is a standing rule for all principal officers and top functionaries of the state government never to engage their security details in any domestic or unofficial engagement.”