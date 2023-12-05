Opebi-Mende-Ojota Link Bridge To Be Ready In Second Quarter Of 2024 – Sanwo-Olu Reveals

By the second quarter of 2024, commuters will be able to use the Opebi-Mende-Ojota Link Bridge and other major highways that connect it, according to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu , who made this announcement on Tuesday.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said that the project, which was conceptualized more than a year ago, is presently at roughly 65 percent competition stage while speaking with journalists in the state’s Odo Iya Alaro area following an inspection visit of the Opebi-Mende-Ojota Link Bridge on Tuesday.

During the inspection tour, Governor Sanwo-Olu, accompanied by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, and a few members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, the State Executive Council, and other important stakeholders, expressed satisfaction with the contractor’s ongoing construction work.

Naija News reports that Governor Sanwo-Olu said that the Opebi- Mende- Ojota link Bridge when completed, will in no small measure solve significant traffic issues and provide alternative routes for motorists plying Toyin, Allen, and Opebi to access Ojota and those from Maryland to connect Ikeja and its environs, adding that it will also decongest traffic on Kudirat Abiola Way and Mobolaji Bank Anthony.

Governor Sanwo-Olu disclosed that additional human needs infrastructure, such as a walkway for pedestrians, bicycle lanes, parking spaces to accommodate any broken-down vehicles temporarily, and other complementing road infrastructure, were considered in the construction of the bridge.

He pointed out that when the Opebi-Mende-Ojota Link Bridge was finished, it would not only offer a different route but also reduce traffic in the axis and boost the state’s economy.

He said: “The Opebi-Mende-Ojota Link Bridge is going to solve the major traffic problems and provide alternatives for our citizens; people that are commuting from Toyin, Allen Avenue, Opebi to access Ojota Bridge and people coming from Maryland can go straight to Ikeja. It will solve many traffic problems that we have on Kudirat Abiola Road going towards Alausa. It will also solve the major traffic issues that we have on Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way.

“The bridge is an economic development. We are changing the face of traffic management. We are changing the face of commuting in Lagos and we are changing the face of access to modern infrastructure roads and development.

“I am impressed with the amount of work that Messrs Julius Berger has done here. We are happy with the contractor and all the consultants. We are still on track with the completion. We are still hoping that by the second quarter of next year, towards the third quarter, we should complete the entire road construction so that we can hand it over to the citizens.

“There is still going to be a bit of furniture that you are going to see on the bridge. Eventually, it will look like another iconic bridge in Lagos, similar to what we have in the Lekki axis. We want to ensure that what we see in other developed nations are the kind of infrastructural development that we are doing in Lagos.”