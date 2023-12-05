Nigerian Players Dominate 2023 African Most Valuable Players Ratings

Nigerian players are dominating the list of most valuable African players ratings and as expected, Victor Osimhen is estimated to be the most valuable of them all.

According to Transfermarkt, Victor Osimhen is currently valued at €120 million which is the highest in history for an African player.

Osimhen commands a spot at the top of this exclusive list, setting the bar for his African peers and confirming his status as not only the continent’s most valuable forward but also the most valuable player overall.

The next player, Mohamed Salah of Egypt, is valued at €65 million, which means he is far less valuable than Osimhen, emphasizing the huge disparity in market value between the two top strikers.

Another striker from Nigeria, Victor Boniface, and Guinea’s Serhou Guirassy are tied for third position among all forwards in Africa. These two players are valued at €40 million.

Due to Boniface’s outstanding accomplishments for Bayer Leverkusen, his market value increased by 230%, from €12 million to €40 million. The 22-year-old has 13 goals and six assists in 19 appearances this season.

Algerian Amine Gouiri, Cameroonian Bryan Mbeumo, and Senegalese Nicolas Jackson are ranked fifth, sixth, and seventh on the list, respectively, with values of €35 million.

In the top division, there are other high-value Nigerian attackers besides Osimhen and Boniface. At €30 million apiece, Taiwo Awoniyi and Ademola Lookman are placed eighth and ninth, respectively.

Attackers Samuel Chukwueze and Terem Moffi of Nigeria, who are ranked joint tenth, are valued at €25 million.

Other notable African players on the list include the current African Player of the Year, Sadio Mané of Senegal, Ivory Coast’s Sébastien Haller, Algeria’s Saïd Benrahma, who plays for West Ham, Burkina Faso’s Dango Ouattara, Ghana’s Iűaki Williams, and Moroccan Amine Adli.