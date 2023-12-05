Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday 5th December, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Tuesday 5th December 2023.

The PUNCH: There was widespread outrage on Monday over the accidental bombing of Tudun Biri in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State by the Nigerian Army on Sunday, which left no fewer than 85 villagers dead. Residents of the affected communities said they were celebrating Maulud, an Islamic event when the bombs were dropped by the military, a development that triggered both local and international condemnation.

The Guardian: As Nigeria struggles to meet the goal four of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and tackle the increasing menace of out-of-school children, some states have continued to expend millions of naira on overseas training for some of their students.

The Nation: A probe was launched yesterday into Sunday night’s bombing of worshippers in Kaduna State. A routine air strike by the Army intended to attack terrorists hit some civilians during a religious celebration.

Daily Trust: Over 90 villagers of Tudun Biri in Rigasa District of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State were killed Sunday night when a drone of the Nigerian Army bombed a gathering of residents who were celebrating Maulud. Residents said the incident, which occurred around 9pm on Sunday, also left over 60 people injured.

