Kurt Zouma’s Home Invasion: West Ham To Offer £25,000 Reward To Informant

Premier League club, West Ham United, is ready to pay anyone who has information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the intruders who broke into the home of their player, Kurt Zouma.

On Monday night, the Premier League club confirmed that there was a break-in at the home of Kurt Zouma, and “items of significant value and huge personal and sentimental importance” were carted away.

The incident reportedly happened ahead of West Ham United’s Premier League game against Crystal Palace on Sunday, December 3. The game ended in a 1-1 draw and Zouma was left out of the squad.

Reports claimed that the 29-year-old French defender was at home with his family when the burglars successfully invaded the house and went away before security operatives intervened.

Though Kurt Zouma and his family members were not physically hurt in the operation, they were reportedly left traumatized after the attack. Hence, he couldn’t feature in the league game on Sunday.

According to a statement from West Ham, anyone with information leading to the intruders’ arrest and successful conviction will receive a £25,000 reward.

West Ham United co-chairman, David Sullivan said: “To have someone break into your home is a terrifying experience.

“I hope this reward will help bring the individuals to justice and prevent others from going through a similar ordeal.”