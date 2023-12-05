Do Not Forget The Advice You Gave Yar’Adua When He Was On His Sick Bed – PDP Sends Warning To Akeredolu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has called on the ailing governor, Rotimi Akeredolu to remember the advice he gave to late President Umaru Yar’Adua when he was on the sick bed.

The party urged the governor to put the love of the state above personal interest and transmit power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Speaking to newsmen at the party’s Secretariat at Alagbaka, Akure, Ondo State capital, the Chairman of PDP, Fatai Adams said that Akeredolu had advised Yar’Adua not to serve Nigeria at the detriment of his health.

Adams subsequently urged Akeredolu to apply the advice to his situation and transmit power to his deputy.

Adams said, “Much as we know, our Governor is sick or at best recuperating, thus he remains missing in action and our State deserve every attention, this is why the Constitution made provisions for a period like this.

“We wish to remind Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of his admonition to President Umaru Yar‘Adua when he was ill, he said and we quote, ‘no matter how much you love your country, it should not be at the detriment of your health. It is not your Party or your wife that will determine whether you are capable of handling state matters; it is only your doctors…’

“It is now crystal clear that Akeredolu’s doctors have since instructed him to stay away from his office and state, this certainly underscores the fact that he is currently not fit to handle State matters; we urge Mr. Governor to please use his then advise to the late President Yar’Adua and again transmit power to the Deputy Governor in the interest of our dear State. We have heard stories of how Babajide, rides the Governor’s official convoy to visit his friends, that is ludicrous and an errant abuse of power and privileges. The mass of Ondo State people abhor, detest, disapprove and reject such actions.”