Buni Inaugurates 17 Local Government Transition Chairmen

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has administered the oath of office to interim transition committee chairmen for all 17 Local Government Areas in the state.

During the swearing-in ceremony held at the banquet hall of Government House Damaturu, the governor emphasized the necessity of these appointments to prevent any administrative gaps in his government.

He explained that the conclusion of the term of the last elected local government councils prompted these appointments.

Governor Buni urged the caretaker chairpersons to focus on boosting local revenue generation to support developmental projects in their respective areas for the welfare of the people. He selected them based on their dedication, loyalty, experience, and enthusiasm for delivering selfless services to grassroots communities.

The governor specifically encouraged them to address the relationship between farmers and herders during the harvest season and the migration of herdsmen. Buni stressed the government’s zero-tolerance stance on any actions that could disrupt peace between farmers and grazers in rural communities.

He reminded both grazers and farmers to respect each other’s space, emphasizing that grazers should avoid trespassing on yet-to-be-harvested farmland, while farmers should not obstruct cattle routes to ensure the unimpeded movement of livestock.

Governor Buni advised the local government chairpersons to uphold principles of accountability, transparency, and due process. He emphasized the importance of aligning with the present administration’s goals and committing to implementing policies and programs that enhance the lives of the people.