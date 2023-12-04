‘Why Jonny Otto Has Not Been Playing For Wolves’

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender, Jonny Otto has been absent from games due to an incident during a training session which didn’t sit well with the club.

Due to the unnamed incident, Jonny Otto will continue to be sidelined when Wolves take on Burnley in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Since featuring in Wolves’ 2-1 victory over Manchester City in September, Jonny has not played a single minute for the struggling team.

He was left out of the starting lineup for the match against Arsenal on Saturday which ended in a 2-1 defeat.

Ahead of Wolves’ league game against Burnley at the Molineux Stadium at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wolves manager, Gary O’Neil confirmed why Jonny Otto is being sidelined.

The coach said: “There was a training ground incident last week that’s being dealt with by the club.

“Jonny won’t be in the squad tomorrow. If and when he’s back available we’ll let everyone know.

“At this moment he won’t be available for the coming games. I’d rather not go into details in public – the club is dealing with it.”

In the summer of 2018, Jonny went on loan from Atletico Madrid to Wolves, where he signed a long-term contract in January 2019.

The 29-year-old Spanish defender has played just three times for Wolves so far this season, twice in the Carabao Cup, and once in the Premier League. His current contract with the struggling side will expire on June 30, 2025.

After their 2-1 defeat to Arsenal at Emirates Stadium last weekend, Wolves dropped to 13th spot in the Premier League table with an eight-point lead over the bottom three.