Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 4th December, 2023

The Presidency has reacted to the public outrage over the list of 1,411 delegates to the COP28 Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Naija News reports that public outrage has greeted the list of Nigerian delegates to the Climate Change summit, with many Nigerians on social media asking the reason for the inclusion of some names on the purported list.

Reacting to the outrage in a post via his X handle on Sunday, the presidential aide, Dada Olusegun, said the summit is not specific to government officials or civil servants.

Olusegun said the United Nations (UN) requested several of these bodies and private sector members to send a list of their delegates, with most of them to be sponsored by the World Bank, European Union, and others.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, says he has no relationship with an oil and gas logistics company, Integrated Logistic Services Nigeria Limited (Intels).

Atiku made this known in an X post on Sunday while reacting to a claim that he is a beneficiary of the decision to rescind the contract cancellation between Intels and the Federal Government.

The former Vice President said he sold his shares in Intels, which he co-founded, in December 2020 to the parent company, Orlean Investment Group, and made his exit from the company public in January 2021.

The Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, has given the reason for 1,411 Nigerian delegates at the ongoing COP28 Climate Change Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Reacting to the outrage in an article titled ‘Nigeria at COP28: Separating the facts from fiction’ on Sunday, the presidential aide said Nigeria’s 1,411 delegates at the ongoing COP28 in Dubai were not all government-funded.

The presidential aide said the Nigeria delegation to the event includes civil society members, business persons and others with different roles to play at the conference.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio to use his leadership position to promptly reject the plan by the Minister of the FCT, Nysom Wike, to spend N15 billion for the construction of ‘a befitting residence’ for the Vice President, Kashim Shettima.

In the letter dated 2 December 2023 and signed by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation urged him to assert the Senate’s authority and constitutional oversight roles to reject the N2.8 billion on publicity for the FCTA and other proposed wasteful and unnecessary spending that may be contained in the 2023 supplementary budget and the 2024 budget proposed by President Bola Tinubu.

The Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, has distanced his principal and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, from the ownership of oil and gas logistics company, Integrated Logistic Services Nigeria Limited (Intels).

Recall that reports had emerged claiming Tinubu had acquired shares of Intel and awarded contracts to the firm. Another report had claimed that Atiku still remained a shareholder of the logistics company.

In a statement titled: ‘Quick one on NPA and INTEL’ on his X handle on Sunday, Dada described as delusional reports claiming that Atiku still has an interest in Intel or that Tinubu bought shares in the company.

Former Senator, Ifeanyi Araraume has criticized President Bola Tinubu’s recent appointments to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

Last week, Tinubu confirmed Mele Kyari as the NNPC CEO and appointed Pius Akinyelure as the non-executive board chair.

Araraume, who was appointed as NNPC’s board chairman by former President Buhari in September 2021, was replaced by Margaret Okadigbo in January 2022.

He successfully challenged his removal in court and was awarded N5 billion in damages.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government has redeployed a total of 135 directors, deputy directors, assistant directors, and various officials within the Federal Civil Service.

Naija News reports that the affected individuals were reassigned to different ministries, departments, and agencies.

The reassignment details for these 135 civil servants were outlined in a memorandum issued by the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation on November 30, 2023.

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has attacked President Bola Tinubu for allegedly sponsoring 1,411 delegates to the COP28 Climate Change in Dubia.

In a statement via X on Sunday, the former Governor of Anambra State tackled the Nigerian government for matching with China on the same number of delegates, whereas they are different in the economy.

According to Obi, while China’s budget for 2024 is about $4 trillion, about $2,860 per head, Nigeria’s budget is about $33 billion, about $165 per head, stressing that China has a high Human Development Index (HDI) with a ranking of 79 out of 191 countries measured and that Nigeria has a low HDI, with a ranking of 163 out of 191 countries measured.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has queried President Bola Tinubu‘s over-bloated COP28 delegation in Dubai at a time when Nigerians are yearning for prudent management of resources to achieve the desired infrastructural regeneration, job creation and revamping of the economy.

Naija News reports that PDP, in a statement on Sunday through its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, disclosed that the incident further attests that the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration is wasteful, frivolous and reckless in the application of scarce resources of the nation.

The Federal Government said it would kick off the disbursement of the Presidential Conditional Grant and the Presidential Palliative Loan to businesses.

The Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, made this known in a press statement on Sunday.

Uzoka-Anite stated that two programmes are targeted to alleviate the impact of the removal of fuel subsidies on Nigerians.

In the Presidential Conditional Grant Programme, the minister said the government will disburse a grant sum of N50,000.00 to nano businesses across the 774 local government areas in the country.

