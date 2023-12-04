Photos: Top Anambra Politician Set To Wed 26-Year-Old Miss Universe Nigeria

Anambra State politician and former member of the House of Representatives, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, is set to wed his new wife, Mitchel Ihezue, 26-year-old Miss Universe Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Mitche made this known in a post via her Instagram page on Monday, December 4, 2023, alongside their lovely photos.

Prince Ukachukwu, who lost his wife, Princess Nnenna, in 2020 to a ghastly motor accident, is seen beaming with smiles in their pre-wedding photos as he gets ready to give love another chance.

She wrote, “Ikukuoma, I day to go. #Unendinglove2023”

In other news, the lawmaker representing Argungu/Augie Federal Constituency of Kebbi State, Sani Yakubu Noma, has announced the intention to finance the marriage of 100 female orphans.

The member of the House of Representatives said the initiative aims to improve the well-being of orphans within his constituency.

The wedding ceremony is scheduled on Saturday at the Palace of the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sama’ila Muhammad Mera.