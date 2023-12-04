NNPP Raises Alarm Over Plot To Discredit Yusuf, Kwankwaso

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has raised an alarm that some sponsored individuals are attempting to discredit its presidential candidate in the last election, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf.

Naija News reports that NWC, under the leadership of its acting national chairman, Abba Kawu, made this declaration on Monday via a statement made available to journalists.

Kawu said some expelled party members, he described as ‘sponsored elements’ are conducting a press conference as a form of propaganda that Kwankwaso and Yusuf are dismissed from NNPP.

He argued that Yusuf is a bona fide member of the NNPP, and the party is also confident that justice would prevail at the Supreme Court.

He stated: “Certain expelled members of the party, which include Tope Aluko and some ex-state chairmen, who are sponsored elements, are conducting a press conference in Jabi, Abuja, to falsely state, as a form of propaganda, that H.E. Abba Kabir Yusuf was not a member of the NNPP at the time of the election and that His Excellency, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, is dismissed from the party.

“We state that the Kano State Governor was a bona fide member of the NNPP at all material times and that we have confidence in the Supreme Court of Nigeria that justice will be done.

“We remind the general populace that Chief Boniface Aniebonam, one of the founders of the NNPP, recently spoke out in favour of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and asked that his election be upheld.”