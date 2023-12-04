Niger Police Begin Search For Lady Who Abandoned Her Newborn Born

The mother of a newborn, who was recently abandoned by the side of the road in a Minna village, is still being sought after, according to the Niger State Police Command .

Naija News reports that neighbors found the baby on Saturday after his mother abandoned him in Tayi, Minna, where he was already infested with soldier ants.

Niger state police public relations officer, Wasiu Abiodun told Punch Newspaper that the search for the woman who dumped the infant was still ongoing.

Abiodun revealed that the baby was taken into care by a State Child Rights Agency and had been transferred to a hospital for proper medical attention.

Abiodun detailed that “On December 3, 2023, around 1030hrs, Mai Angwan of Tayi village Minna reported an incident of an abandoned baby within Tayi village at GRA Div. The baby boy who was discovered to be a day-old baby was abandoned by the roadside within the community.

“However, the State Child Rights Agency took custody of the said baby and he was taken to a medical facility for medical attention.”

Abiodun further stated that no arrests had been made but that an investigation was still underway to discover the woman who dumped the infant.

Story continues below advertisement



“It is under investigation. If anybody was arrested, I would have indicated it in the message. They only found the baby and the Child Right Agency took custody of the baby and the baby was taken for medical examination. However, the matter is still under investigation to unravel who dumped the baby there,” he said.