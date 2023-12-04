NAF Speaks On Bombing Villagers In Kaduna

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has distanced itself from reports alleging that it dropped a bomb on villagers celebrating Maulud at Tudun Biri, a community within the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

There had been reports that about thirty people lost their lives in the incident that happened on Sunday, around 9:00 pm.

The Nigerian Air Force, in a chat with Channels TV, denied responsibility for the bomb dropped in Tudun Biri.

In a WhatsApp message, the Air Force media officer, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said, “The Nigerian Air Force has not carried out any air operations within Kaduna State and environs in the last 24 hours.”

He also noted that ‘the Nigerian Air Force isn’t the only service operating combat armed drones in the region.

Following the incident, the Kaduna State government convened an emergency security meeting.

The meeting chaired by the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, has in attendance the Air Officer Commanding Air Training Command of the Nigerian Air Force.

Story continues below advertisement



Also in attendance are the Garrison Commander of the One Mechanized Division of the Nigerian Army, the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police and the overseer of the Kaduna State Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.