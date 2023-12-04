IGP Arrives UAE, Joins Tinubu, Other Delegates At COP28 Summit

Amid uproar regarding the number of delegates that accompanied President Bola Tinubu to the ongoing COP28 Climate Change Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun has arrived UAE, joining other delegates at the summit

Announcing his arrival in a statement on Monday, spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi revealed that the police chief addressed delegates from Nigerian on Nigeria Police Green initiative.

“COP28: IGP Arrives Dubai, Rolls Out Nigeria Police Green Initiatives. IGP Kayode Egbetokun addressed delegates from Nigeria, Globe, on Nigeria Police Green initiatives and low emission engagements to boost effective policing in Nigeria. The NPF takes a lead in preserving our climate and promoting SDG,” statement by Adejobi read.

Naija News reports that Adejobi’s latest disclosure comes as the government led by President Tinubu continues to be criticised for taking 1,411 delegates with him to the climate change event.

Nigeria reportedly sent 1,411 delegates, the third-highest number, to the summit amidst the biting cost of the economic crisis largely blamed on the Tinubu administration’s policies.

However, the presidency clarified that of the 1,411 delegates, those funded by the federal government across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), were less than 100.

According to BusinessDay, of the 1,411 delegates, 590 were sponsored to attend the conference by the Nigerian government and the total to-and-from flight ticket for the 590 delegates is estimated at N885 million.

The newspaper arrived at the cost using flight rates from international airline operators. According to sources in the aviation sector who would not want to be mentioned, the federal government rarely charter local carriers when attending conferences outside the country.