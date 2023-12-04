Gunmen Abduct Landlords In Abuja, Demand N20 Million Ransom

Gunmen abducted two landlords on Sunday in the Asokoro extension area of Abuja

Punch Newspaper reports that the gunmen are requesting a ransom of N20 million to free the hostages.

According to reports, armed individuals approached one of the landlords with a gun to get access to another victim.

Naija News reports that a source who identified himself as James revealed that the other victim was accosted when he was about to enter his house.

The source said that the kidnap “happened around 11pm on Sunday. Because of the heat, one of the landlords slept outside. They saw him and pointed a gun to his head. They asked him to take them to his house, and he showed them but they were not satisfied with the kind of house he lives in.

“There were other big houses next to his house. So, they went with him and asked him to knock on the gate of one of the houses. When he knocked, as a well-known neighbour, the gate was opened for him. That was how they accessed the man’s house and kidnapped him.

“The second landlord had issues with his car and came home with a motorcycle. He was about to enter his house when they attacked him and whisked him away.”

According to the source, the kidnappers contacted the families and asked for N20 million in exchange for the landlords’ release.

“Two hours after their operation, they called the two families to pay N10m each. One of the families pleaded to pay N2m and assured them that they would get it almost immediately, but they rejected and instead threatened to kill him if the N10m is not complete,” he said.

The Commander of Asokoro Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Mohammed Seidu, confirmed the development adding that efforts were being made with the police to rescue the victims.