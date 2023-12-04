FG’s COP28 Summit Delegation Is Too Small – Ondo Senator Defends Tinubu’s Govt

The representative of Ondo South Senatorial district on the floor of the Nigerian Senate, Jimoh Ibrahim has backed President Bola Tinubu’s decision to take a large number of delegates with him to the COP28 climate change summit in the United Arab Emirate (UAE).

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, while speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today, defended President Tinubu’s decision, stating that Nigeria might host the climate summit soon and that the 422 Nigerians who were financed to go out of the 1,411 registered delegates at the gathering were insufficient.

“Funding (over) 400 people to a conference like this is too small. You may want to host the conference sometimes in future,” Ibrahim said.

Naija News reports that the senator explained that the number of delegates impacted knowledge sharing at the event.

He said it was essential for the delegates to be at the summit because Nigeria was currently suffering the impact of environmental pollution.

According to Ibrahim, President Tinubu sealed numerous bilateral agreements worth millions of dollars on behalf of Nigeria during the conference.

His comment comes as the President Tinubu-led government continues to face criticism for taking one of the highest numbers of delegations to the COP28 climate change summit.

There were reports that about 1,411 delegates accompanied the president to the climate change event. However, the President Tinubu-led government cleared that it only sponsored 422 delegates to the event.