FCT Council Vice Chair’s Parent, Two Others Regains Freedom From Kidnappers

The father of the vice chairman of Kwali Area Council of the FCT, Suleiman Idris, who was among seven victims kidnapped three weeks ago in Yewuti, has been released along with two others.

Naija News learnt that a ransom of N5 million was paid to their abductors before they were released.

A family member who spoke to journalists on condition of anonymity said the vice chairman’s father’s relatives paid N2 million while the families of the other two victims paid N3 million for their release.

The kidnapping incident had happened about a month ago when the unknown gunmen invaded Yewuti, the hometown of the former vice chairman of Kwali area council Alhaji Zubairu Jirbin Yewuti, and whisked away the father of the incumbent vice chairman alongside six others at gunpoint.

According to Daily Trust, one of the four other abducted victims, who are from the same family, was shot dead at the kidnappers’ den after the relations failed to raise the N5 million ransom demanded by their abductors.

“It was during a conversation on the phone when the man who was negotiating with the kidnappers’ leader said the victim’s family was only able to raise N500,000, which angered their leader and he shot one of the captives dead,” the source told journalists.

However, security operatives have not confirmed the latest development as of the time of filing this report, Naija News understands.