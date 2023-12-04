Chantelle Abdul Reacts To Her Appointment Under Tinubu’s Administration

President Bola Tinubu has appointed, the Group Managing Director of Mojec, Chantelle Abdul, as one of the non-executive directors on the board of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI).

Naija News, last Friday, reported that President Tinubu approved the appointment of ten persons to serve on the Board of Directors of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI).

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale confirmed the fresh appointments and noted Tinubu’s belief in their qualification to serve on the board.

Chantelle who transformed Mojec into a metering empire, evolving it into a conglomerate that stands as the largest electricity meters in sub-Saharan Africa, in her reaction to her appointment said, “As one of the directors, this appointment gives me the opportunity to contribute my expertise to address several economic challenges and spur a renewal of the economy.

“Nigeria is ultimately positioned for global trade in the next 20 years; as such, we have a lot of work ahead of us as a nation.”