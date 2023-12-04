Tanker Explosion Rocks Ojota (Videos)

A tanker exploded on Monday morning in the Ojota area of Lagos State.

Naija News learnt that the explosion occurred at inward Ketu, and videos of the incident which emerged online, captured some commuters running for safety.

At the time of this report, the cause of the explosion is still unknown.

However, some netizens who shared the videos of the incident on X, disclosed that the inferno is currently under control.

A short statement from the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) also confirmed the explosion.