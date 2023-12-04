ATBU Shut Down Campuses After Robbers Stab Final Year Student

All academic activities at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) have been halted, and the campuses reportedly shut down following the gruesome murder of a final-year student of the institution.

Naija News reported earlier that there was tension in the varsity after the tragic killing of Joseph Obiaje Agbabaidu, a final-year student of Bauchi State’s university.

Robbers were said to have raided the environment and fatally stabbed the 500-level Geology student in an attempt to snatch his phone on Saturday evening around 7:00 p.m.

Reports had it that the student was heading to his residence at Yelwan Tudu, which is about one kilometre from the school gate when a robbery gang stabbed him in an attempt to steal his phone.

Hours after a protest by the varsity students, a circular signed by the Deputy Registrar (Academic), Haj. Fatima Inuwa Abdullahi, the management, announced the approval of the university’s closure for an ‘initial period of one week with effect from Monday, December 4, to Sunday, December 10.

According to the circular, the objective is to prevent a breakdown of law and order while alleging that hoodlums hijacked the protest.

It reads: “As you may recall, there was an alleged murder of Joseph Aga Baidu, a 500-level student of Applied Geology recently at Yelwa Kagadama, which made some miscreants embark on protests around Yelwa Campus, consequently disrupting the peace.

“In view of the above, the Vice-Chancellor, on behalf of the Senate, has approved the closure of the university for an initial period of one week with effect from Monday 4th to Sunday 10th December, 2023.

”Therefore, I am directed to request all undergraduate students on both campuses to vacate the university premises with immediate effect, as failure to comply may lead to appropriate sanction by the constituted authority.”

Naija News understands that operatives of the Nigerian Police Force have earlier disrupted the students’ planned protest.

The police officers are said to have stationed their armoured personnel carrier opposite the institution’s entrance on Monday. The situation escalated as students closed the gate, disrupting campus activities, while attempts to appease them were met with solidarity songs.