Transfer Update On Lewandowski, Alonso, Taylor, Phillips, Others

Barcelona can opt to release 35-year-old Polish striker Robert Lewandowski as a free agent at the end of the 2024–2025 campaign in line with a clause in his contract, according to the Sun.

The 21-year-old defensive midfielder Kenneth Taylor of Ajax is expected to join Tottenham, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Brighton, or Manchester City. Manchester United and Manchester City are also interested in him, according to the Telegram.

Claudio Echeverri, a 17-year-old attacking midfielder for River Plate who has been called the team’s future Lionel Messi, is being monitored by Manchester City, the Mirror reported.

Ahead of the January transfer window, Tottenham are keeping an eye on 28-year-old Kalvin Phillips, a midfielder for Manchester City, Football Insider claimed.

Xabi Alonso, a former midfield player for Real Madrid, is hoping to return to the Bernabeu as a coach after serving at Bayer Leverkusen, the Mirror claimed.

The 28-year-old goalie Mike Maignan of AC Milan may be signed by Bayern Munich to take the place of the 37-year-old Manuel Neuer, according to Sky Germany.

In light of Manchester United’s reported interest, Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi is expected to assure the team of his future as they get ready to offer him a new contract, Football Insider reported.

Story continues below advertisement



In the winter transfer window, Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick is looking to add a center-half. Two potential targets are Englishman Joe Worrall, 26, of Nottingham Forest, and Charlie Cresswell, 21, of Leeds, the Sun claimed.