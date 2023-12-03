Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 3rd December, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 3rd, December 2023.

The lower chamber of Nigeria’s bicameral National Assembly, known as the House of Representatives, has announced the chairmen and deputies of 27 reconstituted Committees of the House.

Naija News reports that House Speaker, Abbas Tajuddeen, confirmed the new committee list during plenary on Friday following the passage of the 2024 Appropriation Bill for second reading.

The committees comprise 26 existing and a new committee named ‘Committee on Nutrition and Food Security’.

Tajuddeen announced the names and encouraged the former chairmen and deputies to transfer their responsibilities to their successors as the House gets ready to engage with the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of the government in relation to the discussions on the 2024 Appropriation bill.

The transitional government of Burkina Faso and the Republic of Niger have announced their withdrawal from the G5 Sahel.

The two parties made their decision known in a joint statement dated Friday, December 1, 2023.

Before the latest development, Naija News understands that the G5 Sahel or G5S is an institutional framework for the coordination of regional cooperation in development policies and security matters in West Africa.

The body consists of five Sahel countries including Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania, and Niger.

The Department of State Services (DSS) has dismissed online reports claiming that its Director General, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, looted subsidy grant meant for staff of the security agency.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Saturday by Peter Afunanya, Director, PR & Strategic Comms, DSS.

The agency said: “The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to some spurious publications by one Jackson Ude on his twitter handle @jacksonpnb, against the person and office of the DGSS, Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi, CFR, fwc.

“The Service hereby states that the allegations are entirely false. It wishes to clarify that neither the DG nor anyone acting on his directive has looted staff subsidy grant.

“No such grant has been made available to the Service and once that is allocated, staff will, as usual, receive what is due them. Mr Bichi has, in all ramifications, evidently catered for the welfare of active and retired personnel. This is common knowledge and can be verified by Ude.”

The suspension on all wet lease aircraft in the United Nigeria Airlines fleet has been lifted by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Naija News previously reported how the NCAA suspended these aircraft after one of them mistakenly landed passengers at the Asaba International Airport instead of its intended destination, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) in Abuja.

However, the airline’s management has issued a press statement apologizing to their passengers for any inconvenience caused by the suspension. The management also assured that they are working tirelessly to clear the backlog of flights that were affected by the aircraft suspension in the past few days.

The Nigerian Senate has disclosed the sectoral allocations for the 2024 fiscal year’s N27.5 trillion budget.

This follows President Bola Tinubu‘s budget presentation to the National Assembly, which was marked by controversy due to limited details.

During the budget debate, members of parliament were given only the president’s speech, without detailed budget documents.

This unusual situation led to concerns and calls for suspending the budget’s consideration until a full breakdown was available.

There was pandemonium on Friday when a faction of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) stormed the National Hospital, Abuja, to attack two injured members of another faction.

Naija News gathered that the two injured members were undergoing treatment following injuries sustained during an earlier clash between the factions.

Several patients were forced to flee their hospital wards and beds following the violent attack by the NANS factions.

Police officers, however, intervened by manning the National Hospital and dispersing the rioters in a bid to restore law and order.

The National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Abdullahi Bello Bodejo has reacted to Sheikh Gumi’s submission that Abuja belongs to Northerners and only a northerner and a Muslim should be the FCT minister.

Sharing his thoughts on the matter, Bodejo opined that Gumi was trying to warn the FCT minister against his constant demolition of the territory when he made the statement.

The Miyetti Allah leader stated that Gumi is very straightforward and can’t close his mouth when he sees something that is not right.

Bodejo stated this during an interview with The Sun

In a recent operation, Israeli air strikes near Damascus killed two Syrian fighters aligned with Hezbollah, a group backed by Iran.

This development comes shortly after a ceasefire ended between Hezbollah ally Hamas and Israel in Gaza.

Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, reported that the strikes targeted Hezbollah sites near Sayyida Zeinab, killing two and wounding seven others.

Israel has frequently conducted air strikes in Syria since 2011, primarily focusing on Iran-backed forces, Lebanese Hezbollah fighters, and Syrian army positions.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, on Saturday, said Nigeria will continue to engage with the government of Niger Republic to ensure the release of the country’s deposed President, Mohamed Bazoum.

Naija News understands that Bazoum has been detained since the junta struck the West African country earlier in the year.

But Tuggar said Nigeria, which plays a critical role in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) bloc, won’t relent on pressing for Bazoum’s freedom.

Speaking to Channels TV on the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Conference in Dubai, the Minister said Nigeria is not under any pressure to act against the Niger Republic.

The chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has rejected an appointment by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News understands that the ruling appointed Rabiu as a member of the party’s finance standing committee.

The APC, on Friday, released lists and names of its standing committees with Ajibola Basiru, the party’s national secretary, chairing the establishment committee.

Story continues below advertisement



Bisi Akande, a former interim national chairman of the party, heads the conflict and reconciliation committee, Felix Morka leads publicity while Uguru Ofoke and Emma Eneukwu are to oversee finance and intergovernmental committees, respectively.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.