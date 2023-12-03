Toke Makinwa Reacts To Public Outrage Over Inclusion In Tinubu’s Delegates To COP28

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa, has reacted to the public outrage over inclusion among President Bola Tinubu’s 1,411 delegates to COPE28, which is currently being held in Dubai.

Naija News reports that Nigerians on social media attacked Toke after it was reported that she is on the delegation list in an unpaid advisory capacity.

Also, Toke shared a video of herself in Dubai in a meeting with President Tinubu and other world leaders.

While some Nigerians applauded her for making the presidential list, others argued that she was not in any capacity to attend such a meeting.

Some Nigerians claimed that Toke has never been concerned about the climate nor shown any interest in climate matters, and so should not be attending such meetings with the President.

In response to the attack and public outrage, Toke, in a post via X, neither debunked nor confirmed the report but made a mockery of those attacking her online.

She wrote, “Hi Twitter, by the way, it’s been a minute. At this point I think my ass also needs its own account. Off to dinner in Dubai.

“When world leaders, Royalty, Climate change advocates and industry game changers gather to meet in Dubai to discuss how to save the planet, #Cop28

May your name be what the whole country decides to trend. (Amen).

“See you all at Cop30 in Rio

“Signed,

“Item number 7.

“#Cop28Dubai”