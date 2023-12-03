Pochettino Questions 15 Minutes Extra Time In Chelsea Vs Brighton Clash

The manager of Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino has questioned the over 14 minutes added to the game between his team and Brighton at Stamford Bridge earlier today, December 3.

Pochettino, just like most fans of the club, sat on the edge of his chair for almost one hour as he watched his team struggle to maintain a goal lead against Brighton with ten men.

During the Premier League game at Stamford, Pochettino and his boys grabbed the lead in the 17th minute through the boots of Enzo Fernández.

Levi Colwill crowned Chelsea’s beautiful start by doubling the club’s lead in the 21st minute. The first half ended 2-1 after Facundo Buonanotte got one back for Brighton in the 43rd minute.

The supposed game-changer happened for Brighton in the 45th minute of the second half when Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher was shown a red card.

But the West London side were able to hold on to the lead and even increased it when Fernández scored via a spot-kick in the 65th minute. The tense game ended 3-2 in favour of Chelsea after additional 15 minutes.

At the end of the tense game, coach Pochettino said: “Why 14-15 mins extra time?!

“We are a young team. We need to leave this kind of experience with red cards.

“With time we’re gonna improve and avoid this kind of situation.

“We have talent, we just need time. I’m sure we will get there”.

Thanks to the 3-2 win, Chelsea are now occupying the 10th spot in the Premier League table with 19 points in 14 games, 10 points below 4th-placed Aston Villa.