Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Sunday 3rd December, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Sunday 3rd December 2023.

The PUNCH: The Federal Government has earmarked a total of N13,805,814,220 for the upkeep of former presidents, vice-presidents, heads of state, Chiefs of General Staff, retired heads of service, permanent secretaries, as well as retired heads of government agencies and parastatals in the 2024 fiscal year.

The Guardian: President Bola Tinubu says Nigeria is taking significant step towards a sustainable and eco-friendly future by pioneering initiative to deploy a fleet of 100 electric buses. The President has also expressed his administration’s commitment to end gas-flaring in the country following the global push to halt methane emission.

ThisDay: Kenyan President, Mr. William Ruto, has said President Bola Tinubu’s removal of petrol subsidy is what Africa needs for development, adding that the decision will move the continent forward. This is as a former Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning of Nigeria, Dr. Kalu Idika Kalu, attributed the severity of the current harsh economic realities to the failure of successive administrations to summon the courage to end the fuel subsidy policy as soon as it became a drain pipe to the economy.

The Nation: Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is set to re-launch his political career following his defeat in the February presidential election and the subsequent dismissal of his petitions by the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) and the Supreme Court.

Daily Trust: Nigeria’s foreign exchange volatility may linger for a while due to low crude oil production and limited foreign exchange inflows into the country.

