Ekiti LG Election: APC Sweeps All 38 Chairmanship, 177 Councillorship Seats

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has cleared all 38 chairmanship and 177 councillorship seats in Saturday’s local government election in Ekiti State.

Naija News reports that the election was held in all 16 local government areas and 22 Local Council Development Areas and across the 177 wards in the state.

Announcing the result on Sunday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, the Chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission, Justice Cornelius Akintayo (rtd), said the ruling APC won all 38 chairmanship and 177 councillor seats in the state.

Akintayo, who said that the election was conducted in line with the state’s electoral law, applauded the people of Ekiti for their peaceful conduct during and after the poll.

He also commended the eight political parties that participated in the election for their sportsmanship and the electoral officials for exhibiting professionalism in the conduct of the poll.

The parties on the ballot include the APC, Action Alliance (AA), Action Democratic Congress (ADC), New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), African Democratic Party (ADP), Labour Party (LP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Meanwhile, the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP), boycotted the local government election.