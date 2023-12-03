COP28: Tinubu To Deploy 100 Electric Buses As Carbon Reduction Initiatives

President Bola Tinubu has unvieled initiatives to deploy a fleet of 100 electric buses to significantly reduce Nigeria’s carbon footprint and modernise the country’s transportation systems.

Naija News reports that Tinubu made this known at a high-level meeting with stakeholders and investors on the Nigeria Carbon Market and Electric Buses Rollout Programme on Saturday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on the margins of the COP28 climate summit.

In a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu explained that the strategic initiative was part of a significant effort to position Nigeria and Africa as the pioneering frontier of green manufacturing and industrialization, focusing on natural gas as a transition fuel alongside other renewable energy sources.

President Tinubu also announced the appointment of the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji, and the Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), Mr. Dahiru Salisu, to spearhead the transformative plan.

President Tinubu, while acknowledging the pressing need for a comprehensive global collaboration on climate-related challenges, called on international partners to join hands in accelerating collective efforts towards a net-zero future.

The statement reads, “This initiative stands as a testament to our dedication to environmental stewardship as clearly exemplified through our collaboration with the Africa Carbon Market Initiative. Our visionary plan is a strategic guidepost, directing Nigeria towards becoming an investment-friendly destination for carbon market investments.

“We recognize the imperative of fostering an environment that not only attracts investment but also upholds standardized and sustainable industrial practices. As a manifestation of our forward-thinking approach, we are actively looking to implement robust, enabling policies and frameworks that will serve as the catalyst for the burgeoning growth of the carbon market within our national borders.

“In further driving my commitment, I have recently approved an Inter-governmental Committee on Carbon Markets to be chaired by the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service and the Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change to drive this visionary plan.

“It is a concrete manifestation of our unwavering dedication to a carbon-neutral future. I assure you; this is only the commencement of our ambitious plans, with many more impactful initiatives on the horizon.

“As we unveil our initiatives, I challenge other nations to emulate our strides in mapping out their sustainable futures with a clear understanding that Africa is a beacon of innovative solutions to climate-related challenges.

“In this pursuit, we acknowledge the pressing need for comprehensive global collaboration, and we reiterate our commitment to being an active participant in international efforts.

“Nigeria’s plans for a greener and cleaner economy can serve as an inspirational narrative for nations worldwide. Our comprehensive approach, rooted in visionary leadership and pragmatic action supported by our technical partners, is poised to become a blueprint for countries aspiring to also develop and catalyze their markets for sustainable growth.”