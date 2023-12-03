Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 3rd December 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 2nd December, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1162 and sell at N1165 on Saturday 2nd December 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1162 Selling Rate N1165

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 952 Selling Rate 953

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Nigerian naira weakened to N1,165 per dollar in the parallel foreign exchange market on Thursday, a N5 decrease from its value last Tuesday.

Bureau De Change operators that spoke with the Cable in Lagos reported the buying rate of the dollar at N1,155 and the selling rate at N1,165, indicating a N10 profit margin.

In the official market, the naira fell by 0.10 percent, closing at N832.32 to a dollar.

FMDQ Securities Exchange data showed that the naira’s value fluctuated within the day, reaching a high of N1,137 and a low of N700.