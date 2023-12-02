Your Involvement In Ondo Crisis Is Unconstitutional – Ajulo To Tinubu

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Kayode Ajulo has faulted the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the political crisis rocking Ondo State.

The lawyer argued that constitutional provisions relating to the situation ought to have been activated.

Ajulo shared his thoughts during an interview on Silverbird Television program, Inside Politics.

He argued that the constitutional provision on the matter must be fully adhered to in order to fully restore governance in the state.

The legal practitioner argued that resolutions that allegedly led to the setting up of a tripartite committee to administer the affairs of the state was unconstitutional.

Ajulo opined that if it is proven that Akeredolu is incapacitated then Aiyedatiwa ought to take over.

He also maintained that if nothing is done to arrest the situation, the 2024 fiscal year for the state might be affected.

According to him, “I urge you all to take a few moments to consider the government and the well-being of the people in Ondo State. Given the current political situation, there is a significant concern that there will be no one available to present the state’s budget.

“The consequence of this could be widespread hunger and poverty, which will have a profound impact on the state’s population.”