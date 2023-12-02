Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 2nd December, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 2nd, December 2023.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Friday, announced that it will freeze accounts without a Bank Verification Number (BVN) or National Identification Number (NIN) from April 2024.

Naija News gathered that the apex bank directed a “Post no Debit” restriction on all affected bank accounts.

“Post No Debit” is a term used to describe a restriction imposed by banks on specific accounts, preventing customers from making withdrawals, transfers, or any other debits from their accounts.

This measure effectively freezes the funds in the account, rendering it inaccessible for the duration of the restriction.

A Nigeria Air Force helicopter has crash landed and exploded at the NAF Base, Port Harcourt.

Naija News learnt that the incident happened around 7:50 am on Friday, but what led to the crash could not be immediately ascertained

A source who spoke with Punch said, “I was inside my apartment when I heard this thunderous sound at the NAF Base.

“The next thing I saw was a thick flame. I don’t know if there are casualties because I can’t go close to the scene for now. But I heard a blast twice.”

The development was confirmed by the spokesman of NAF, Edward Gabkwet, in a statement.

The commander of the terrorist group, Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) in the North Central and North West Zones was apprehended on Friday, by troops working with Department of State Services agents, according to a statement from the military high command.

A statement released by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, disclosed the terrorist leader was apprehended as a result of the military’s commitment to pursue the leaders of terrorist organizations.

Naija News reports that Buba further disclosed that the terrorists’ strongholds were destroyed as a result of airstrikes carried out in the area.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has appointed Mrs Hakama Sidi Ali as its new Acting Director of Corporate Communications.

Naija News understands Mrs Ali emerged as the new CBN spokesperson following the recent shakeup and redeployments of top officials in the bank.

Mrs Hakama Sidi Ali, is a member of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), who served as Deputy Director in the Corporate Communications Department of the apex bank before her latest appointment.

It was gathered that the new CBN spokesperson is a 1992 graduate of the Bayero University, Kano, where she bagged a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication.

The Ondo State Commissioner for Information, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, has confirmed that President Bola Tinubu asked the Deputy Governor of the state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to sign a undated resignation letter.

Ademola-Olateju made the confirmation during an appearance on Channels Television’s Lunchtime Politics on Friday, December 1.

He said President Tinubu requested the letter from Aiyedatiwa during his intervention in the political crisis in the state last week Friday inside the State House in Abuja.

Recall that the Ondo Speaker, Rt. Hon Olamide Oladiji, had also said the President asked the deputy governor to submit an undated resignation letter.

The Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the Labour Party (LP) has defended the Supreme Court’s failure to release the Certified True Copy (CTC) judgment on the appeal of the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi.

Recall that the apex court had on October 26 dismissed the appeals of Obi and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 election for lacking in merit.

While the apex court released the CTC of its judgment on Atiku’s case almost a month after it delivered its ruling, the court has not released the same document on Obi’s case, prompting Obi and the Labour Party to raise an alarm over the court’s action.

But in a statement issued on Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, the faction said some people are trying their best to impugn on the credibility of the justices of the apex court.

Former Commissioner of Information in Edo State, Kassim Afegbua, has finally announced his intention to contest in the 2023 Edo governorship race.

Naija News recalls that the former spokesman of ex-military President, Ibrahim Babangida, had last month hinted about his interest in the state’s top political seat when he mentioned during an interview on Arise News, that he has the capacity and competence to become the governor of the state and advance governance across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

Subsequently, Afegbua reaffirmed his interest in the governorship race yesterday at the secretariat of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State Council, Naija News learnt.

According to him, the current state of infrastructural decay and lack of effective leadership, among other issues, motivated him to enter the race in order to address these problems.

The process of the governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State has commenced under tense circumstances, marked by internal disputes and boycotts.

A significant faction of the PDP, loyal to the National Vice Chairman (Southsouth), Chief Dan Orbih, boycotted a crucial meeting in Benin City.

This group, known as the Legacy Coalition, expressed dissatisfaction with the party’s management in the state.

Further complicating matters shows that Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, are reportedly at odds.

Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, has been re-elected for a second term as the Lagos State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

Naija News gathered that Akinsanya, Sulyman Ojora – Deputy Chairman; Mustapha Adekunle (Sego) – Treasurer, and 20 other executive members were elected unopposed on Wednesday at the 10th Quadrennial State Delegates Conference held at the state union secretariat, Agege.

The executives were sworn in by Adejare Kembi, Principal, Excel Practitioners in the presence of the Acting National President of the union, Aliyu Issa Ore; former National Secretary Kabiru Ado Yau; Controller, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Lagos Office Eshomounu Itemoagbo; Assistant Chief Labour Officer in the ministry Anthony Ogwu; and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Lagos State Public Relation Officer Comrade Ismail Adejumo, among others.

On Friday, a representative from Kokona West Constituency, Danladi Jatau, was unanimously elected Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly.

The representative of Doma North Constituency Mohammed Oyanki, was also elected to the office of Deputy Speaker.

Naija News reports that the development comes a few days after the Court of Appeal in Abuja sacked former speaker Ibrahim Abdullahi.