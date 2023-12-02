Tinubu Working To End Insecurity – Akume

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, has revealed that President Bola Tinubu is working to end insecurity currently ravishing the country.

According to him, the current administration’s eight objective areas are all being implemented with the intention of putting an end to national insecurity.

Naija News reports that Akume detailed that Tinubu’s administration would put up a great effort to advance the country’s economy and guarantee that Nigerians could do lawful business without fear.

He stated that the administration is aware that attaining major improvement in important sectors would lessen insecurity.

He said “When a country experiences significant development in various sectors, such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic opportunities, it can lead to improved security conditions.

“By investing in impactful development strategies, our country Nigeria can address root causes of insecurity and mitigate the risks of conflicts and security challenges thereby creating environments conducive to peace and stability.

“However, it’s important to recognise that development alone may not be sufficient and should be complemented by other measures, such as conflict resolution efforts, peacebuilding initiatives, and effective security institutions.”

According to the SGF, the foundation of a thriving country is made up of interconnected elements such as national development, leadership, and policy implementation.