Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Saturday 2nd December, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Saturday 2nd December 2023.

The PUNCH: The Central Bank of Nigeria on Friday directed commercial banks to bar customers without Bank Verification Numbers and National Identity Numbers from having access to their accounts from March 2024 by putting a “post no debit” restriction on such accounts.

Vanguard: IN the last six months, the three tiers of government- Federal, States and Local Councils, have shared N5.57 trillion as allocation from the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee, FAAC, according to Saturday Vanguard’s checks.

ThisDay: The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday said it has become mandatory for all Tier-1 bank accounts and wallets for individuals to have either the Bank Verification Number (BVN) or National Identity Number (NIN) or both.

The Nation: The Senate yesterday urged the Federal Government to withhold statutory allocations of local councils areas not democratically elected. The resolution followed the adoption of prayer sought to that effect in a motion sponsored by Senator Abba Moro (PDP Benue South).

Daily Trust: The skyrocketing cost of medicines over the last few months is taking a toll on Nigerians. Findings revealed that many people suffering from minor and common ailments and those who require life-long management of their ailments, such as diabetes, asthma, hypertension are increasingly finding it difficult to meet up with the costs of their prescribed and over-the-counter medicines.