It Is Dangerous To Sign Guarantors Form For Someone You Know Nothing About – Police Warn Nigerians

Spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force , Olumuyiwa Adejobi has warned Nigerians against signing guarantors forms for people they know nothing about.

Issuing this warning in response to complaints that DPOs were refusing to stand as guarantors for youths who applied to join the police academy, Naija News reports that Adejobi argued that it is not compulsory for anyone to stand as guarantor or referee to someone they do not know or trust.

He warned that standing as a guarantor to an untrustworthy person could lead the guarantor into trouble in the future.

“It’s not compulsory for anyone to sign for you as a referee or guarantor. You must look for someone who knows you and can vouch for you to be your guarantor. I pity many who sign as guarantors for those they know nothing about. It’s dangerous and could be used against them in the future. You dont stand as a guarantor for someone you dont know. So, if the DPOs and others are not ready to sign for you, it’s not an offence. You need to look for those who know you. Thanks,” Adejobi wrote.

Meanwhile, The Kaduna State Police Command apprehended several individuals suspected of being involved in kidnappings and armed robberies across different areas of the state.

According to the command’s spokesperson, Mansir Hassan, security operatives successfully arrested the suspects at their hideout in Nuba farm.

In a statement released on Thursday, Hassan revealed that preliminary investigations point to the suspects being responsible for the abduction of the organizing secretary of the All Progressives Congress in Kaduna, Kawu Yakassai, in Soba Local Government Area on August 25th, as well as another victim, Adamu Muazu, in a more recent incident.

The arrested individuals are identified as Bello Suleiman, Ismail Abubakar, Usman Suleiman, Umar Suleiman, and Isah Lawal, all hailing from Farin Kasa village in Soba Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Additionally, Abubakar Bello, Ibrahim Mu’azu, and Umar Suleiman were also taken into custody.