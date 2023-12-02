Imansuangbon Advocates Experience In Politics, Warns Against Novice Candidates For Edo LP

The gubernatorial aspirant for the Labour Party in Edo State, Kenneth Imansuangbon, has advised party members to refrain from endorsing inexperienced candidates.

He conveyed this message during a visit to the LP secretariat in Igarra, Akoko-Edo Local Government of Edo State on Thursday, where he engaged with the party’s executive members regarding his candidacy for the 2024 governorship election.

Imansuangbon emphasized the need for a candidate with political experience and popularity, urging party faithful not to support newcomers like Olumide or Dorry.

He asserted that his administration if elected, would focus on addressing infrastructure deficiencies and promoting substantial investment and development in Akoko-Edo.

Expressing frustration over past attempts to govern Edo State, Imansuangbon pointed to political godfathers and adversaries hindering his progress.

He appealed for support to secure the party’s candidacy, emphasizing the importance of having an experienced and well-known candidate capable of challenging the dominance of the APC and the PDP.

In a related development, Kassim Afegbua, a former Commissioner for Information in Edo State, declared his intention to run for governorship under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He dismissed the idea of a zoning arrangement in the state, stating that such claims were missing the essence of democracy.

Afegbua highlighted historical examples, including Adams Oshiomhole’s victory in 2007, to argue against the existence of a zoning system in Edo State.

He noted that candidates from all three zones have consistently contested in primaries conducted by both the PDP and APC since then.

Coming from Edo North, Afegbua offered himself for service, expressing concern about the state’s current situation, which is characterized by political discord and neglect of infrastructure.