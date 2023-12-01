Video: ‘Every Woman Has Witchcraft Spirit In Them’ – Ooni Of Ife

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has asserted that every woman has a witchcraft spirit.

Naija News reports that the monarch made this known when some cast members of the popular reality show, Real Housewives of Lagos visited his palace.

In the video making the rounds online, Ooni’s queen, Aderonke Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi, welcomed the guests, which included Iyabo Ojo, Chioma Ikokwu and Tania Omotayo and guided them on how to address the king when he enters the palace.

During the interaction with the Real Housewives of Lagos cast, the Ooni spoke about witchcraft, claiming that all women possess witchcraft spirits and are naturally manipulative.

The monarch urged the women to use their manipulative character positively.

He said, “Every woman has that witchcraft spirit in them, but you know, people just probably think it is a negative thing, but witchcraft is all about manipulation.

“If you know how to manipulate very well. And that’s the power of a woman. You have a natural manipulative spirit, and you should manipulate in a very positive way.”

In response to the Ooni, Ojo sought clarification, asking if the king meant all women were witches.