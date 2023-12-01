Police Apprehends Eight-Member Kidnapping Ring In Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has apprehended several individuals suspected of being involved in kidnappings and armed robberies across different areas of the state.

According to the command’s spokesperson, Mansir Hassan, security operatives successfully arrested the suspects at their hideout in Nuba farm.

In a statement released on Thursday, Hassan revealed that preliminary investigations point to the suspects being responsible for the abduction of the organizing secretary of the All Progressives Congress in Kaduna, Kawu Yakassai, in Soba Local Government Area on August 25th, as well as another victim, Adamu Muazu, in a more recent incident.

The arrested individuals are identified as Bello Suleiman, Ismail Abubakar, Usman Suleiman, Umar Suleiman, and Isah Lawal, all hailing from Farin Kasa village in Soba Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Additionally, Abubakar Bello, Ibrahim Mu’azu, and Umar Suleiman were also taken into custody.

Hassan further disclosed that the leader of the kidnapping syndicate, known as Hanazuwa, is currently evading capture and is being pursued by security agencies. The apprehended suspects will face legal proceedings upon the conclusion of the investigation.