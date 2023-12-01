PDP’s Adebutu Insists He Won Ogun Election With Over 50,000 Votes, Faults Appeal Court Ruling

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last governorship election in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, has insisted that he won the March 18 poll.

While featuring on a Channels Television programme on Thursday, November 30, 2023, Adebutu said his party led the poll with over 50,000 votes.

Naija News reports that the PDP candidate’s comment is coming a few days after losing at the Court of Appeal.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the March 18 polls.

The electoral umpire announced that Abiodun won the election with 276,298 votes while Adebutu scored 262,383 and Biyi Otegbeye of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) got 94,754 votes in the keenly contested election.

Not satisfied with the declaration, Adebutu challenged INEC and the APC at the Ogun State Election Petitions Tribunal and the Court of Appeal but, respectively lost the petitions.

Speaking from Ogun State on Thursday, the PDP candidate commended the state’s people for voting for him and his party. Adebutu alleged that his party members were harassed and intimidated during and after the poll, insisting that the PDP won the governorship election in Ogun State.