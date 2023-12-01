Pastor Adeboye Bans Indecent Dressing In Redemption Camp

The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has threatened to impose sanctions on any resident of the Redemption Camp caught dressing indecently.

Naija News reports that the latest development was contained in a memo issued by an assistant to the General Overseer, Oladele Balogun.

Adeboye ordered the security operatives not to allow anyone who dressed indecently into the Redemption Camp, adding that strict measures would also be taken regarding the camp residents.

The memo read, “We wish to formally inform all residents of Redemption City that, in our commitment to preserving the city’s sanctity and upholding its esteemed ‘Holy City’ status, the mission authority is implementing stricter measures against indecent dressing throughout the city.

“The security operatives and Kingsford Security are hereby further directed not to allow anyone who dresses indecently to enter the Redemption City forthwith. Thank you for your continued cooperation and support.”

Meanwhile, media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, also known as Daddy Freeze, has reacted to a viral video of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, saying that he suspended winter in Colorado.

In the video, the RCCG overseer said, “Years ago, I was invited to Colorado in America in January. I don’t like cold weather at all. So I told God to suspend the weather while I am there. Throughout the days I was there, God pushed away the winter and brought in summer.”

Reacting to the video via his official Instagram page, Daddy Freeze said he cannot serve a God who couldn’t stop the rigging of the election in Nigeria but changed another country’s weather.