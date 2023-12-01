Ogun Will Soon Become An Oil Producing State – Governor Abiodun Reveals

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has revealed that the state will soon become one of the state’s generating oil revenue for the country.

Making this disclosure while presenting the state’s 2024 appropriation bill, Abiodun disclosed that discussions are in top gear with the exploration of oil in Tongeji Island and Olokola in Ipokia and Ogun Waterside Local Government Areas of the state respectively.

Naija News reports that the governor announced that the state would soon receive frontier status and be admitted to the nation’s league of oil-producing states.

“Discussions are ongoing regarding the exploration of oil in Tongeji Island, Ipokia Local Government Area, and Olokola, in Ogun Water-Side Local Government Area, respectively. We are confident that very soon, we will be given frontier status and will soon join the league of oil-producing states,” the governor said.

According to Abiodun, his administration set up the Ministry of Mineral Resources to handle the general management and operation of the abundant natural resources in the state, readying it for its newfound role as an oil producing state.

Additionally, he revealed that his government had formed the Ministry of Energy in order to capitalize on the constitutional modification permitting subnational governments to engage in the energy industry.