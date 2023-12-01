Imo: Anyanwu Denies Receiving N2.5 Billion From PDP Governor’s Forum

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Imo State, Samuel Anyanwu, has denied allegations that he received N2.5 billion from the PDP Governor’s Forum for his campaign.

During a press conference at the state party’s Secretariat in Owerri, Anyanwu clarified that he didn’t receive the funds because he refused to resign his position as the National Secretary of the party.

Anyanwu affirmed that he continues to serve as the PDP National Secretary, despite facing internal opposition from some party members.

He also commented on the November 11 governorship election in the state, criticizing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for failing to adhere to the principles of a free, fair, and credible electoral process.

He said, “It is shameful that some polling units where the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) recorded less number of accredited voters in the (IReV), far and overreaching votes were awarded in favour of the All Progressive Congress Party, APC. On the election day, the APC openly declared a fratricidal war against the ndi Imo.

“What really happened on the 11th of November 2023 was an open rape of democracy; a broad day robbery of Imo peoples’ mandate; a coordinated plot to destabilise, dislocate and disfigure people already injured by the same cartel who has vowed not to give peace a chance in Imo State.

“You are well aware that the election was marred with irregularities, intimidations, brutal force, and flagrant Shooting by men who ordinarily would have protected the people and ensured orderliness

“On the election day however, what we witnessed instead was officers of the state aiding and abating all manner of electoral malpractices, thuggery, ballot box snatching and massive thump printing of ballot papers.

“It is painful to observe that our Deputy Governorship Candidate, Dr. Jones Onyereri and myself would have been murdered during the election. We were only saved by God’s grace. While my convoy was attacked and my 4 vehicles vandalized.”

He further alleged that his deputy Dr. Onyereri escaped death by whiskers as he was attacked in his home by armed men.

He further stated, “It is therefore unimaginable what ordinary citizens of the state went through in the hands of these state sponsored bandits. Despite the physical attacks on our persons, I have been falsely accused of all manner of issues. You will recall that some members of our party falsely accused me of being a place holder to the APC Governor.