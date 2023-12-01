How I Handle Disrespectful Young People Who Call Me By My Name – Shaffy Bello

Veteran Nollywood actress, Shaffy Bello, has expressed displeasure at young people who call her by her first name, ‘Shaffy’.

Naija News reports that the movie star made this known in a recent podcast episode with media personality, Stephanie Coker, who complained about younger people calling her by her name, saying it is disrespectful and unpleasant.

Asked if she had felt and experienced the same thing, Shaffy said she is usually quick to admonish younger people when they do that.

She acknowledged that there are instances when it might be due to upbringing or even differences in tribes, but she always corrects them with love.

The veteran stressed that for anyone to call her by her first name, they must have earned the right, and quite frankly, younger people can never.

The thespian also revealed she cannot stand it when people greet her with a ‘Hi’ and wave at her, describing how much it irks her.

She said, “Of course I still get it, I get the ‘Hi Shaffy’, and usually for me I know that upbringing matters and I also know that where you’re from also dictates some of the things that you do. For example, the Igbos don’t do that, they use ‘aunty’ and it’s so interesting to me because even in the States, they will never call their aunties by name, they go ‘aunty, cousin.’ They do the ‘ma’am.