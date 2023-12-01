Edo Man Stabs Tax Collector To Death Over N50, Kills Self

A man whose identity is yet to be confirmed reportedly stabbed a tax collector to death on Friday in Benin City, Edo State.

Naija News learnt that the incident occurred on Mission road, Oredo Local Government Area of the state, causing pandemonium among residents and shop owners who quickly closed their shops for fear of further violence.

It was gathered that an argument broke out between the unidentified man who is said to be a wheelbarrow pusher and the tax collector over the former’s alleged refusal to pay a daily ticket fee of N50.00.

The revenue collector reportedly kicked the wheelbarrow, which contained bags of items, in response to the argument. The wheelbarrow pusher then retaliated by stabbing the tax collector with a knife.

On realising the tax collector was dead, he thereafter stabbed himself in the neck and died, Daily Trust reported.

An eyewitness who spoke on condition of anonymity lamented the incident, describing it as a “human rights violation by some overzealous revenue collectors” in Benin Metropolis.

“His approach was very wrong. But, nothing justifies murder. The economic hardship is too much. Nobody knew that the wheelbarrow pusher had a long knife. He stabbed the man to death.

“Some people around wanted to hold him, but he became very wild and said he would kill anybody who came close. He stabbed himself and died,” he said.